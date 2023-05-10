The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned sitting in the Pre-Hearing Session of the Petition filed by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his party against the Election of President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Tribunal said the prehearing session on Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s petition will now take place from 17th May at the instance of the petitioners.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned till 17th May for further pre-hearing on the petition filed by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Counsel to the petition, Livy Uzoukwu told the tribunal that further pre-hearing on the petition should be adjourned to a later date as they have pending processes to be filed and served.

Mr Uzoukwu noted that it was a unanimous decision between the petitioner and the respondents to adjourn the matter to 17th May.

Counsel to INEC, APC and the president and vice president-elect confirmed the agreement.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned till 17th May.