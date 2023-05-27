Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced the dissolution of the State Executive council ahead of the expiration of his first four-year tenure on Monday May 29th 2023.He made the announcement after the end of the Council meeting held at the Exco Chamber, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Governor who presided over the meeting appreciates the contributions of the appointees to the development of the state, through their implementation and interpretation of his five points ISEYA Agenda.

He also highlighted some of the achievements of the administration under four years and commended the support of residents and stakeholders.