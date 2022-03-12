NLC intervenes in Lagos NURTW Crisis, calls for calm

The Nigeria Labour Congress is set to wade into the crisis, which has pitched the leadership of Lagos state chapter against the national leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the acting national chairman of the NLC, Alhaji Najeem Yasin disclosed that the labour will soon invite both the leaderships of the national body and the lagos chapter of the union for an amicable resolution.

He also appealed to the Lagos state government to stay action on the union’s crisis and allow the NLC to resolve it.

Alhaji Yasin who was a former national president of NURTW said NLC as the umbrella body will not fold its harm while one of its affiliate unions is in crisis.

He appealed to members to give peace a chance and allow the NLC to resolve the issue.