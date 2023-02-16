The Nigerian Army and the Police have called for calm over the crisis that erupted at Ogijo area of Ogun state.

This was stressed when the two paid a condolence visit to the soldiers widow and also visited the scene Ogijo Police station in Ogun State.

Commander, 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Isangubong Akpaumontia, the Lagos state Commissioner of Police

CP Idowu Owohunwa and the commander 174 Battalion Odugunyan in Ikorodu had on the spot assessment of the aftermath of the crisis at the Ogijo Police Station in Ogun state.

They thereafter proceeded to 174 Battalion Odugunyan were the late soldier served until his death on Wednesday during a crisis between the police and the soldiers.

The Commanding officer 174 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdurrahman described the incident as unfortunate and one that is avoidable, the commissioner of Police promised to ensure the incident is thoroughly investigated.