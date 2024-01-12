In a bid to improve the sources of revenue for Yobe state, Governor Mai Mala Buni has urged the Qatari embassy in Nigeria to explore the agricultural potentials in the state for mutual benefits of the two governments.

Governor Buni in a meeting with the Qatari ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Ali Ghanem Alhajri, at the Qatar embassy in Abuja, said Yobe state is a leading state in production of Sesame seeds, Gum Arabic and livestock.

According to the governor, “Yobe state has large quantities of Sesame seeds, Gum Arabic and Livestock, suitable for international trade.

“The completion and commissioning of the international Cargo airport in Damaturu, will support international trade between Qatar and the North eastern states.

“Yobe state is a potential hub for international commodity trading between the North East sub region and foreign countries” Governor Buni said.

The governor called on the embassy to sensitise its business community on the potentials that awaits them in the state.

“My administration is ready to explore and exploit more opportunities for partnership between Yobe state and the government of Qatar.

He commended the Qatari government for the support extended to the people of state to fast track the recovery programme from the security challenges.

The Qatari Ambassador Dr. Ali Ghanem Alhajri, said he would soon embark on economic tour of Yobe state to assess and explore the economic potential in the state for trade.

The Ambassador said the Qatar is willing to look at areas of partnership with Yobe state government to boost trade and improve its support to the state.

Dr. Ali commended Governor Buni for the completion and commissioning of the Yobe International Cargo Airport, saying that would boost trade and tourism for economic growth of the state.

The Ambassador commended the Government and people of Yobe state for their resilience and commitment to the recovery process and now emerging strong out of the protracted security challenge.