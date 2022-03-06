Gov Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel in Yobe

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the hiring of 196 graduates of the College of Health Science and Technology Nguru to increase personnel in the health sector.

“Governor Buni stated, the employment of the 196 graduates of the College would give the professional skills needed in the health facilities across the state,” according to a press statement issued by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General Press and Media Affairs.

Pharmacists, Medical Laboratory Technicians, Dental Surgery Technicians, and Health Information Management professionals are among those who have been accepted for work.

The approval covers 23 Pharmacy Technicians, 60 Medical Laboratory Technicians, 62 Dental Surgery Technicians and 51 Health Information Management professionals.

governor Buni advised the recipients to remain committed to their professions and to serve the public with dignity.

He promised that the government would continue to hire the individuals needed to provide effective and efficient service delivery.

The Buni administration has created at least one functional healthcare facility in each of the 178 political wards across the state, as well as more general and specialist hospitals to improve healthcare delivery in the state.