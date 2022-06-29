2023: Gov Buni urges Yobe residents to collect their PVCs

Following a recent release by the Independent Electoral Commission that listed Yobe state as having the lowest collection of permanent voter cards, Governor Mai Mala Buni has urged electorates to do everything possible to obtain their PVCs in order to exercise their civic rights during the upcoming election.



Governor Buni made the appeal at the Government House in Damaturu during the swearing ceremony of six permanent secretaries recently appointed.

Governor Mai Buni recently nominated six permanent secretaries to fill the vacant positions after a number of permanent secretaries in the state retired.

Well-wishers, traditional rulers, and political associates attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly appointed officials at the Government House.

In his remarks, the Governor admonished the appointees that Government will not condone any act of indiscipline with public funds.

The Yobe state Governor reminded the gathering to collect their permanent voter cards. (PVCs)

The six elevated appointees have been sent to various ministries to contribute and demonstrate their abundance of experience.