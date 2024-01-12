The leadership crisis in the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, in Lagos state, has now been resolved.

This peace move was brokered by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

For fifteen months, the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria were banned in Lagos state.

After pockets of violence in parts of the state, the government in October, 2022, wielded the big stick and slamed a ban on the Association in the state.

Advertisement

It appointed a 35-man Caretaker Committee to take over the activities of the union.

The Association, through the Trade Union Congress, engaged the state government in series of industrial actions.

A one-day protest was also staged to the House of Assembly where the labour leaders called for lawmakers’ intervention.

Reprieve has now come as the intervention of the office of the National Security Adviser has now brought an amicable resolution of all issues in dispute.

A letter addressed to the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress indicates the lifting of the ban on the Association.

Adeshina Hussaini, popularly called Okanlomo, is now the Chairman of RTEAN in the state.

Advertisement

The operations of the Association in all motor parks in the state are also to resume with immediate effect

No member of RTEAN is to be victimised by the union or Lagos State Government for their role in the dispute.

Nuhu Toro is the Secretary General of TUC.

In a chat with TVC News, he applauded the outcome of the NSA’s intervention

The office of the national security adviser also addressed the letter to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun and the director general, department of state service 1, Yusuf Bichi