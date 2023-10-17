Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa in partnership with Water Aid , and Federal Ministry of Water Resources has urged Nigerians to pursue a clean environment.

Lack of good hygiene according to research is the main cause of communicable diseases in the world.

Reckitt Sun Saharan Africa through its partnership with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Water Aid encourages the adoption of hygienic habits in communities to move Nigeria towards a healthier prosperous future.

Advertisement

The coalition believes doing this will reduce the risk of communicable diseases caused by lack of good hygiene.

This was disclosed at an event in Abuja to commemorate the 2023 Global Hand Washing Day with the theme “Clean Hands are within Reach” .

The 15th October every year is set aside to commemorate Global Hand Washing Day

Advertisement

The aim is raise awareness on the importance of washing hands with soap as an effective and affordable way of preventing diseases and saving lives.

In Nigeria, Health delivery is faced with a lot of challenges such as accessibility and affordability.

Most Nigerians in Rural areas are usually prone to the issues of not having clean water and basic hygiene amenities with over one hundred and seventy million people affected .

Advertisement

Out of this one hundred and forty million citizens do not have access to hand washing facilities.

Reckitt Sun Saharan Africa has decided to help out by partnering with Water Aid and Federal Ministry of Water Resources to address this issue.

At this event, head of external communications and partnerships Cassandra Uzo Ogbugh , explains that the partnership is to ensure that access to quality hygiene health solutions, is a right for all and not a privilege for only some people.

Advertisement

She believes there is an urgent need to influence behavioral change in communities around Nigeria using experts and the hygiene quest curriculum.

The goal is to impact at least six million school children proper hygiene habits by 2025.

Water Aid ‘s Country Director Evelyn Mere also urges Nigerians to put a lot of effort into sustaining healthy hygiene to prevent diseases.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources on its parts disclosed that it is committed to actualize the vision of hand hygiene for all road maps in partnership with Stakeholders.

Reckitt Sun Saharan Africa encourages the adoption of hygienic habits in communities to move the Nation towards a healthier prosperous future.

Advertisement