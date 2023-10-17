The Ogun state government says that about 12 fatalities have been recorded while 236 persons have been infected by Cholera outbreak in three local government areas in the state.

The affected areas are jebu North, Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North Local Governments.

The state commissioner for health, Tomi Coker gave the figures during a press briefing in Abeokuta where she attributed the development to poor waste management.

While giving assurances that government has started proactive measures to curtail the spread of the disease, the Commissioner wants residents to maintain high level of personal and environmental hygiene.

