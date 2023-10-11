Zamfara State Government says it has recorded One thousand and twenty eight Cases of Diptheria and cholerea in latest outbreak across the fourteen fourteen Local Government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for health Dr. Aisha Mohammed Anka Confirms the Development to Newsmen shortly after her visit to some General Hospitals in Gusau, the state Capital.

Dr. Anka says the state Ministry of Health received the information on outbreak in some Communities last week.

She adds that measures have been put in place by the state government to control the outbreak of the disease and affected Persons are already receiving treatment.