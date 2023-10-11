Gaza’s lone power plant has shut down due to a lack of fuel, according to an electricity company spokesman, five days after Israel shuttered the Palestinian enclave’s trade entry.

The Gaza Government Media Office stated that the complete shutdown of the power plant will result in a humanitarian ‘catastrophe’ for the Gaza Strip.

The Media Office issued a statement to that effect.

Advertisement

“The Gaza Strip is facing an imminent humanitarian catastrophe, with the power plant shutting down completely within hours due to the depletion of fuel.

“This threatens to plunge the Strip into complete darkness and make it impossible to continue providing all basic life services, all of which depend on electricity, and it will not be possible to operate them partially with generators in light of the prevention of fuel supplies from Rafah Gate.

“This catastrophic situation creates a humanitarian crisis for all residents of the Gaza Strip, which is further exacerbated by the occupation’s continued aggression and destruction of entire residential neighborhoods with hundreds of tonnes of explosives, and the bombing of citizens’ homes over their heads, in what can be described as the dirtiest crime of collective punishment against defenseless civilians in modern history.

Advertisement

“The international community needs to move quickly to stop this crime against humanity and this multi-form mass murder, and the need to provide the Gaza Strip with all means of life, and not abandon it. Its residents are hostage to the killing tools used by the occupation, the statement added.

Israel declared a “complete siege” on the territory, saying electricity, food, fuel and water would be cut off.