Chief Of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has promised that the Nigerian Armed Forces will continue to give a Bloody Nose to all criminal and subversive elements within Nigeria.

That’s the key message from the Chief Of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa during his first operational visit to the Theater Command operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri.

A guard of honor for the Defence chief.

This is his first operational visit to the Theater Command operation Hadin Kai.

On arrival, the defence chief went into a closed door meeting with top officers.

After about two hours, the chief of Defence staff emerged to speak to the Press on the purpose of his visit.

He insists that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the country.

The Defence Chief, then proceeded to the government house Maiduguri, where he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babagana Zulum.

Elsewhere the CDS visited sick personal, responding to treatment at the 7 Division Hospital, and donated the sum of a million naira to them.

The chief of Defence staff has assured Nigerians that the military would continue in its quest to take on the pockets of insecurity across the nation, until peace is achieved.

