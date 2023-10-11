The Borno State Police command says it is committed to continuing its operations against all criminal elements in the state until relative peace is achieved.

Commissioner of Police Mohammed Yusufu stated this while briefing newsmen on the arrest of over 500 persons suspected to be engaged in various criminal activities.

Another successful day for officers and men of the Borno state police command.

Advertisement

They have been on consistent patrols in an efforts to curb criminality in the state.

It has yielded positive results with the arrest of over 500 persons from 1st of July and 30th September.

They are suspected to be engaged in various criminal activities ranging from terrorism, Culpable homicide, banditry, vandalism, rape, kidnapping, armed rubbery drug dealing, theft and breaking into people’s home.

Advertisement

We have the state commissioner of police Mohammed Yusufu to tell us more about these successes.

The police says residents also have a role to play in ensuring a crime free state.

The Borno state police command says it will not relent in its quest to rid the state of crime.