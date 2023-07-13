Southern Europe and north-west Africa, is experiencing a heat wave, with potential record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.

In Italy, National Meteorological Agency says temperatures could reach as high as 48.8 Celsius.

A red alert warning has been issued for 10 cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

On Tuesday, a man in his forties died after collapsing in northern Italy.

Italian media reports that the 44-year-old worker was painting zebra crossing lines in the town of Lodi, near Milan, just before he collapsed from the heat.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

In Spain, temperatures remain hot as the heatwave continues. The National Meteorological Agency has announced that temperatures have gone down slightly, but the agency is maintaining heat warnings in affected areas.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 40C in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.