Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji says the state will be too hot for criminal elements to operate, henceforth warning them to vacate the state with immediate effect.

The Governor gave the directive during his condolence visits to the people of Esun Ekiti and Imojo Ekiti on the death of their Obas.

He said the killers and connivance of the late Elesun, Onimojo and kidnappers of school pupils and teachers at Emure wherever they are would be apprehended and brought to justice.

Governor Oyebanji accompanied by representatives of the Army, Police, Civil Defence and Amotekun first visited the palace of the late Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin to commiserate with the royal family, Chiefs and residents of the town.

Those who spoke on behalf of the community described the death of their Obas as painful and devastating. They called for justice without delay.

Governor Oyebanji was also at the Palace of late Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Samuel Olatunji who was killed alongside Elesun.

Indigenes of the town and Onisan, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon eulogised the late Oba for his godly ruling and development strides in the town.

They called for the provision of a tracking device to monitor the security of the axis, while also urging the Governor to assist the Children of the late Oba who are now Orphans.

Governor Oyebanji sympathised with the people of the two communities, saying the incident was a wake up call to beep up more security across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The Governor who conveyed the message of President Bola Tinubu on the incidences said thorough investigations would be carried out by the security apparatus and get to the root of the matter and urged the residents to remain calm.