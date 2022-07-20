Heatwave across Europe could continue into next week-WMO

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that the heatwave will likely last into next week across Europe and could result in additional fatalities. It also predicted that such occurrences will become more regular by the year 2060.

Advertisement

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the WMO, cautioned at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday that more deaths among the elderly and people with pre-existing diseases are anticipated as a result of the ongoing heatwave and the difficulties facing health services in meeting the increasing demand. As a result, some other economic sectors, like agriculture and tourism, are also struggling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to the extreme heat in Western Europe, the United Kingdom reached its highest-ever recorded temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday at Heathrow Airport. Temperatures in several parts of the UK were “still increasing,” according to the Met Office. The previous national record was 38.7 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

More than 1,100 people have died in Spain and Portugal as a result of the prolonged heat wave.

The French meteorological ministry reported Tuesday that a total of 64 locations in France had record-breaking high temperatures on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to the high temperatures, several rivers in Germany are losing water. The Elbe and Rhine, two of the nation’s biggest rivers, have lower water levels than typical, requiring some boats to decrease their loads in order to pass, according to information made public by the German hydrological office on Tuesday.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/03/efcc-apprehends-suspect-on-fbis-wanted-list-in-enugu/

According to the UN weather service, the pattern is connected to the planet’s apparent warming, which is caused by human activities, creating severe concerns for the planet’s future.

Advertisement

At around 17:00 on Tuesday, the temperature in Paris surpassed the historic threshold of 40 degrees Celsius for the third time. 58 provinces are currently still on orange alert due to the high temperatures.

Advertisement