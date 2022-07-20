TUC elects Festus Osifo as new President

The Trade Union Congress, TUC has elected Festus Osifo as its new President.

Advertisement

This comes as Congress charged the federal government with naming and shaming sponsors of terrorism in the country.

The TUC promised solidarity with university professors during its 12th triennial Delegates Conference in Abuja. State of the nation took the centre stage as the Congress x- rayed its activities in the last 36 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The upcoming general election, high cost of fuel and perennial scarcity, Nigeria’s expanding debt profile, quality of education, and worsening insecurity were among the concerns on the agenda at the meeting.

Outgoing TUC President, Mr. Olaleye said he believes that obtaining Permanent Voter Cards and participating in the electoral process are the answers to having better leadership in Nigeria

Advertisement

Worried by rising insecurity, the Congress challenged the government to expose sponsors of terrorism.

TUC and other groups expressed their support for university employees and urged the authorities to end the academic standstill at all of the country’s public tertiary institutions.

Advertisement