Buhari unveils compilation of ecological projects in 7 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a compendium that contains a total of 266 ecological projects completed across the country in the last seven years.

The President said 332 ecological projects were approved during the period in review, out of which 266 were accomplished while the remaining 66 are at different stages of completion.

President Buhari launched the publication before the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

He commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Management Team of the Ecological Project Office, for the judicious use of available resources for the effective implementation of approved projects, as well as the initiative for the publication.

Buhari directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to showcase their performance and achievements to the public.

He said this is to leverage on the benefits accruable to government from the commendable efforts of the Ecological Project Office, and the effective communication of these efforts through the publication.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, told the President that the 554-page publication is aimed at keeping the public abreast of the efforts of the administration in addressing verified ecological problems across the country.