The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Delhi and its nearby regions after temperatures exceeded 45C.

Scorching heat reached a new level of discomfort for its residents which is likely to continue for the next few days.

The National Capital Region (NCR), that comprises India’s national capital as well as other nearby cities, has been placed on a high alert for heatwave.

States in northern India, like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also been placed under the alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported several parts of the capital witnessed maximum temperatures exceeding 45C over the weekend.

The high levels of heat continued on Monday, with afternoon temperatures touching 44C and above in several areas, while most of the NCR – that includes the cities of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridanad – baked under the scorching sun.

Najafgarh, a locality in Delhi, experienced the highest maximum temperature on Sunday, soaring to a sweltering 46.3C. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 23.2C.

The IMD has predicted the heatwave for two consecutive days.

The weather department also predicted the occurrence of strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 25-35 km/h during the course of the day. These conditions can exacerbate the already challenging situation for residents, intensifying the heat and discomfort.

As India experiences its peak summer season, this marks the first time such extreme temperatures have been recorded this year.