Catholic Women Organization in Idah Dioceses have pledged their support for the Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Murtala Ajaka in the November 11 Governorship Election in Kogi State.

The Catholic women collectively endorsed Ajaka in the presence of the Bishop of Idah Dioceses, Bishop Anthony Adaji who challenge the leadership of the country to always considered humanity in their policies.

The visit which was meant to be a low key, to honor the invitation by the Catholic Women Organization in Anpka later become a rally with an unusual show of love from the People of Ankpa to Murtala Ajaka.

Advertisement

Mr. Ajaka was blessed by Bishop Anthony Adaji who also decorated him with awards giving to him by the Catholic Women.

The Bishop assured the SDP candidate of his Prayers for Victory in the November 11, Governorship Election.

The Diocese President of the Catholic Women Organization, Theresa Ocheni also prayed for the SDP Governorship Candidate Murtala Ajaka for Victory.

Advertisement

Mr. Ajaka said with this show of love from the catholic women means a lot to him and a challenge for him to deliver on his mandate when he becomes the Governor of Kogi State.

The Governorship Candidate was presented with several awards in recognition for his contributions to the development of humanity by the Catholic Women Groups.

Advertisement