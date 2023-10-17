A collaborative research project on Monkeypox outbreaks in Nigeria has been launched.

The epidemiological and clinical investigation of Mpox in Nigeria is an in-depth study to impact public health response in Nigeria and even globally through addressing the gaps that exist on Mpox response.

The global Mpox outbreak in 2022 raised concerns over the importance of research in emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases for pandemic preparedness.

The global Mpox outbreak in 2022 affected over 100 countries, it went side by side with Nigeria’s largest outbreak resulting in more than 2000 suspected and 762 confirmed cases.

Since then, it was discovered that there have been gaps in the the clinical and epidemiological knowledge which affected the development of effective control measures and annual outbreaks.

The knowledge sharing here will help to provide lasting solution through a one health approach.

Lagos and rivers carried the highest burden of the annual Mpox outbreaks since its re-emergence in 2017 in Nigeria.

The launch of this research project on Mpox, spear headed by partners in Lagos and rivers states, would improve public health response on the virus in Nigeria and globally.

This partnership led Mpox research project is expected to improve case and contact management, inform treatment and diagnostics, and strengthen preparedness, response, and control of Mpox infection across the communities.

