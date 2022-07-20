Monkeypox: Borno govt, WHO embark on sensitisation following outbreak

The World Health Organization and Borno state government are implementing measures to stop the spread of Monkey pox following outbreak of the disease in the state with four confirmed cases.

Part of the measures is through a sensitisation programme to communities in Borno on the dangers of the epidemic and ways to contain spread of the virus.

The confirmation of four cases of monkey pox in Borno by the state primary healthcare development agency reveals how vulnerable the state is to the disease.

Health personnel from WHO embarked on house to house campaign in the state.

The move is to create awareness on how best to prevent diseases such as monkey pox, cholera and Covid-19 Pandemic.

They pledged to do everything possible to contain the spread of the disease.

The exercise would be taking place across four local council areas of the state with 30 adhoc workers who are to sensitise 60 households a day for the period of one month.

A clean environment will go a long way in containing the spread of infectious diseases, especially during this rainy season, the world health organisation advised Borno communities.

