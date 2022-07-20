Kano NSCDC arrests two power equipment vandals

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC in Kano have apprehended two power equipment vandals operating in two local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Civil Defense Corps recovered items worth more than a million Naira from the suspects.

It was a bad day for the two suspected vandals of power supply equipment, as operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps apprehended them in the act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspects were nabbed at Kura Local Government after a complaint was lodged by management of a General Hospital.

Advertisement

The items vandalised by the suspects include an 8 meter armored cable and a giant metering box valued at N1 million.

Similarly, in Gaya Local Government, a 32 KVA cable was recovered by the NSCDC operatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspects will be taken to court upon completion of the investigation.

The Corps warned residents to be vigilant especially as vandalism and theft have heightened, with the onset of the rainy season.