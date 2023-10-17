The African Democratic Congress has pledged its commitment to driving development of infrastructure across all levels in the state.

These assurances were made by the Gubernatorial candidate of the Party Leke Abejide while campaigning in Adavi and Okehi local government areas of the state.

The next stop for the campaign train of the african democratic congress was Adavi local government where the party’s candidate held a town hall meeting with stakeholders.

Advertisement

Top on the agenda was the ADC’s plans to revamp the state’s economy and the uplift the fortunes of the people, and this was amply projected in Leke Abejide’s agenda

The Gubernatorial candidate’s wife also reached out to the women, urging them to see why a vote for her husband would be a win-win situation for all in the state.

The Party coordinator in Kogi Central argues that the payment of salaries in percentages in the state, should be a major reason why people must push for a change.

Advertisement

The message later on at the campaign ground was no different from what had been passed across at the Town Hall meeting as the adc candidate and his deputy urged the people to vote for the party in order to ensure employment for all youths and artisans.

From Adavi, the campaign train moved to Okehi local government where the ADC candidate promised to ensure infrastructure development in the area.

Advertisement