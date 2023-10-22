The African democratic Congress has urged residents of Kogi state to shun all forms of political violence and thuggery as elections fast approach.

Governorship Candidate of the party, Leke Abejide who addressed party faithful in Kotonkarfe pledged to address the impoverishment of the people caused by irregular payment of salaries.

Again the campaign train of the African Democratic Congress is on the move and has brought its message to the people of Kotonkarfe, where the paramount ruler of the area pronounces his blessings on the candidate.

The ADC campaign team then engages stakeholders in a town hall meeting where Leke Abejide is emphatic that issues of irregular salary will be squarely addressed if he is voted into office.

The stakeholders convinced by his fervour, pledge their support.

The team proceeds to the campaign ground where they are received by a tumultuous welcome from eager party supporters.

The ADC Governorship candidate insists he will be committed to empowering women as this is the key to reducing poverty in the state.

Satisfied with the turnout of party supporters in kotonkarfe, the ADC campaign train departs the town with a promise to sensitize the electorate in other parts of the state.

Determined to reach every nook and cranny of kogi state ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election, the African Democratic Congress takes its campaign to another destination, leaving behind in Kotonkarfe a substantial number of supporters who believe in the Rescue mission agenda.

