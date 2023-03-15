The Independent National Electoral Commission has asked political parties to persuade their followers to abstain from acts of violence during the governorship and state assembly elections ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll.

The chairman of INEC professor Mahmood Yakubu has also thanked security agencies for the professionalism of their personnel during the conduct of the presidential election which he describes as largely peaceful.

The Independent national electoral commission still has some unfinished Business, the rescheduled Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election is the biggest, and will be conducted in more than one thousand constituencies across the country.

A meeting with the interagency consultative committee on election security reviewed preparations for the Saturday March 18 election.

As candidates and political parties hope to settle the disagreements over the process and outcome of presidential and national assemble elections in the courts, INEC looks forward to an improved conduct in the governorship and state houses of assembly election.

Speaking, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said the governorship and state assembly election taking place on Saturday involves more constituencies than the national elections held about few weeks ago.

He noted that unlike the last elections involving more than 470 constituencies, 1 presidential constituency, 109 senatorial districts and 360 house of representative seats.

Mr Yakubu added that the state elections will involve 1021 constituencies, 28 governorship and 993 state assembly seats.

He said there will also be more candidates involved and more collation centres to protect.

Mr Yakubu said these are local elections involving keen contestants, it is therefore important for parties and candidates to speak to their agents and supporters to see the contest as an election and not war.

The stakes are higher this time around, there are more candidates on the ballot, and the mistakes of the past must also be avoided.

Security agencies will also have to work extra hard this time around, especially with the deployment of more personnel and equipment.

Political parties and candidates have been asked to maintain decorum in the political space.

INEC will conduct Governorship elections in 28 states of the Federation.

The Electoral Commission wants a greater cooperation from critical stakeholders, especially security agencies, political parties and their candidates.