The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned an ultra modern 60 bed hospital ward at the General Hospital, Kishi, in Irepo Local Government areas of Oyo state.

Advertisement

The entire community was filled with joy and praise for the Nigerian Army (NA) for providing the health facility, which was built and fully equipped by the NA.

According to Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, the facility includes female and male wards, a children’s ward, a labor room, doctors’ offices, a nurse station, and a reception.

The COAS described the project as one of his special intervention civil military cooperation projects aimed at winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians by supplementing existing infrastructures.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the Nigerian Army belongs to Nigerians and that they must work together to keep Nigeria safe and secure.

The COAS also thanked the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari, for his unwavering support and reaffirmed the NA officers and soldiers’ unwavering loyalty..

Advertisement

The Oyo state Governor, Engr. Sheyi Makinde who was represented at the commissioning by Hon Lateef Adediran, extolled the NA for being instrumental to national unity and global peace through its internal security operations and contribution of troops to Peace Support missions.

Advertisement

He expressed appreciation to the army on behalf of the government and people of Oyo state for chosing Kishi for the execution of the laudable project.

Revealing the reason behind the choice of hospital wards for the people of Kishi, the facilitator of the project, Major General Kunle Adesope who is the Chief of Defence Accounts and Budgets; an indigene of Kishi, pointed out that his choice of hospital wards for his people was premised on need assessment, consultation with community leaders and the saying that “health is wealth”.

He appreciated the COAS for approving and sponsoring the project, noting that it will benefit people’s health.

Advertisement

HRM, the Iba of Kishi, Oba Moshood Oyekola Lawal, the Head of the Adesope Family, Chief Bayo Adesope, and Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Army Headquarters were also present.