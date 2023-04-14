The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC say the commission is prepared to conduct a hitch free Supplementary National Assembly election across the twenty three local government areas of Sokoto

INEC National Commissioner, Major General Modibbo Alkali Rtd made the appeal during a stakeholders meeting in preparation for the National Assembly supplementary election in the state..

The commission however, appealed to leaders of political parties and other stakeholders in Sokoto state to caution their members and supporters against violence during the supplementary national assembly election.

He said INEC has partnered security agencies to ensure a peaceful polls and will not tolerate any lawless acts geared towards disrupting the election.

Parties leaders in the state were however, worried that less than forty eight hours to the supplementary election, the number of polling units where the supplementary election is going to take place is yet to be announced by INEC.