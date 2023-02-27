The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission have urged Nigerians on peaceful conduct before, during, and after the elections, warning citizens against fake news, inciting violence, especially via socially media.

The ECOWAS Commission made this known in an official statement of solidarity made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

“On the eve of the historic 2023 General elections, the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States addresses this solidarity message to the government and people of he Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The ECOWAS Commission is acutely aware of the strategic importance of the 25h February, 2023 presidential election to the region and the African continent at large.

“While noting the highly competitive and tensed nature of the electoral campaigns, the Commission commends the leaders of all the political parties and their followers for ensuring a relatively peaceful environment for the electoral process.

“It further commends them for subscribing to the first and second Peace Accord, facilitated by the National Peace Committee.

“The Commission however notes the incidents of fake news, dis-information, misinformation and incitement on social media.

“It urges the political parties and their leaders to caution their followers against any acts or pronouncements liable to endanger the peaceful conduct of the elections

“ECOWAS urges the electorate to conduct themselves with maturity and a sense of patriotism on E-Day. It further urges the security services to secure the environment for peaceful polls, while maintaining their neutrality.

“The ECOWAS Commission encourages the political parties and their leaders to accept thee eventual outcome of the polls as will be announced by INEC.

“And urges any aggrieved parties to seek redress through laid down rules and regulations governing the electoral process,” the Commission stated.

“The ECOWAS Commission commends His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his unrelenting efforts to ensure smooth, free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

“ECOWAS Commission notes the commendable work so far accomplished by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to prepare the electoral machinery for a hitch- free conduct of the polls,” the Commission stated.