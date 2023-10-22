The people of Kogi East Senatorial District, trooped out in their thousands in Anyigba on to demonstrate their support for the All Progressives Congress’ governorship candidate, Usman Ododo and they promised to strengthen the unity of the state by delivering massively for the APC in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The Igala indigenes, especially the supporters of the Social Democratic Party, Peoples Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, defected publicly to the ruling APC at the Kogi East Senatorial District Rally.

They promised to vote for the APC in the election to pave the way for the continuity of what they describe as the detribalised and purposeful leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, which has brought unity and development to all parts of the state.

The Director General, Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council, and Minister of Steel Development, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, said the only agenda for the APC was the Kogi Agenda, and insists that the party’s candidate was coming to build and consolidate on the laudable legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Chairman of APC in Kogi State, Abdullahi Bello, expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout and enthusiasm displayed by the people of Kogi East and urged them to sustain the tempo to pave the way for landslide victory in the governorship election.

Also, the lawmaker representing Kogi East in the National Assembly, Senator Jibrin Echocho, called on the people of Kogi East who are yet to come into the APC fold, to embrace the party.

Addressing the people, the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, urged the people of Kogi East to vote on the strength of continuity and cautioned against sentiments, saying that elections are about political parties and not tribe, religion or region.

In his speech, Governor Yahaya Bello cautioned the people against ethnicity, stressing that tribal politics had no place in this time and age.