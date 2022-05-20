Gov Bello calls for support in training students of Nigerian Military school

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has called for more support for the training of the students as they form a larger part of the military personnel recruited in the country.

He made the call at the event marking Nigeria’s Military School (NMS) 2022 Foundation Day in Zaria

He acknowledged that the students need support as they undergo full military training and were sacrificing a lot.

The Governor who is also an old boy of the school, enjoined other old students of the institution to contribute to its development pointing out that government cannot do it all.

He noted that the support is a way of giving back to the institution as it is the foundation of what they are today.

The Governor commended the teachers, instructors and management of the institution for instilling discipline into the students as well as the infrastructural development.

He then called on other paramilitary organisations like the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to assist the school in curbing the use of illicit drugs by the students as it will ruin their lives and future.

The Commandant NMS, Brig. Gen. Jonathan Aun appreciated the Niger State Governor for his unwavering support to the school.

The Foundation Day is an annual programme, organised to bring together students and ex-students, to celebrate and share old memories as well as reflect on their contributions to nation-building.

Highlights of the event were inspection of guard of honour and a review of the parade by Governor Sani Bello.

Also, the Governor who was led by the Commandant on a tour to some of the ongoing projects in the school, had an interactive session and group photograph with students, management staff, ex-students as well as corps members serving in the institution.