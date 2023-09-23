Governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello has refuted claims that the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate of the state is his cousin.

The governor who was responding to questions from journalists at the 3rd Annual GYB seminar for Nigeria’s political and crime correspondents and editors in Abuja says he has no blood connection with the Governorship candidate.

On April 14th, Usman Ododo, the former Auditor-General for Local Government Affairs of Kogi state was declared winner as the APC governorship candidate in the forth coming governorship election.

Since then there have been insinuations that he was anointed to bear the party flag following his relationship to the governor.

The governor has quashed the claims, saying he is not related in anyway to the said candidate.

The governor also shed more light on the excavation of road leading to the constituency of Natasha Apoti-Uduaghan, PDP candidate for the Kogi central senatorial election, .

The 3rd Annual GYB seminar for Nigeria’s political and crime correspondents and editors is an annual seminar organised by the Kogi governor to equip participants with the required skills needed in carrying out their duties.

Participants were urged to take advantage of the training to be better in their careers.

This will be the last of the seminars which governor Yahaya Bello will be attending as governor of Kogi state as he prepares to bow out of office in January 2024.