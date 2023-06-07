The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has provided relief materials to IDP camps in Paikoro and Shiroro local government areas of the state.

The IDPs have been housed at the Baptist Primary School and UBE School Gwada IDPs camp in Shiroro Local Government Area, while those in Paiko have been gathered at the ECWA Church in the state’s Paikoro LGA.

Niger state Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Yohanna, at the presentations of the relief materials, which included food items and non-food items urged the IDPs to remain steadfast and prayerful.

Advertisement

Most Rev. Yohanna, who was represented by his Vice, Revd. Ezekiel Ibrahim, urged them to accept the little that had been offered to them, stating, “our prayers are always with you, because we want you to return to your homes as soon as possible.”

He further expressed sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and those still in captivity.

The relief items consist of several bags of rice, maize, beans, cartons of noodles, gallons of palm oil, groundnut oil, packets of bar soap, detergents, salt and seasonings among others.

The Parish Priest of SS Peter & Paul Kafin Koro, Rev Fr. Benedict John Adigizi who received the items on behalf of the people appreciated the effort of the body of Christ.

He added that a lot of people were seriously affected and many others have relocated but with the presence of security agencies, some have started returning and the people have started living in peace.