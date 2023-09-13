Social Democratic Party SDP Governorship Candidate in Kogi State,Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, says he will restore peace and harmony to the crises in Bassa Local Government Area if the people give him their mandate to be the next governor of Kogi State come November 11, 2023.

He said this when he visited palace of three prominent traditional rulers in bassa Local Government Area in continuation of his consultation for the November 11 Election in Kogi State.

The traditional rulers in the three communities the SDP Governorship Candidate visited were united in thier appeal to ensure that peace return to their kingdom when he becomes the governor of Kogi State.

A former Council Leader has shown how displeased he is over the crises in Bassa Local Government for the past years which has destroyed over four of his houses.

Murtala Yakubu Ajaka promised to find permanent solutions to the crises when elected governor of Kogi State.

He also promised to rehabilitate the bad road across Bassa Local Government Area if elected governor of the state.

