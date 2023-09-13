The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs., Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has felicitated with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, on his 80th birthday anniversary on 14th September 2023.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari who sent his heartfelt congratulations to the monarch in a goodwill message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, described Oba Gbadebo as an elder statesman who has served the nation meritoriously.

He also recalled the contributions of the first class monarch when he served as the Principal Staff Officer to late Major-General Tunde Idiagbon, the Chief of Staff at the Supreme Headquarters, from January 1984 to September 1985 before he later retired from the army as a Colonel.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari extolled the virtues of Oba Gbadebo as a committed friend and lover of the Ilorin emirate, describing him as a detribalised Nigerian and promoter of national unity, cultural preservation and bridge-builder.

The goodwill message reads: “On behalf of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, I welcome His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III to the group of octogenarians. Old age is a special gift from God to further reflect on the past and impact positively on humanity.

“Your ascension to the throne in the last 18 years has further promoted and earned the highly respected stool of Egbaland more regards and honour across the nation and globally. We are proud and happy to felicitate with you on this auspicious occasion.

“May Almighty God continue to strengthen you in the meritorious service to the people of Egbaland, government and good people of Ogun State and Nigerians in general.”