Director of Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Michael Oguntoye, has revealed that Human Papiloma Virus (HPV) vaccinations will be included in routine vaccines in Kwara by 2024.

The promise was given by the Director during a lecture at the 22nd National Education Summit and Zonal Youth Camp, which was organized by the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) in Ilorin.

Advertisement

Speaking on the topic of “Enlightenment on HPV Vaccines,” Oguntoye stated that HPV vaccines will be incorporated into Nigeria’s expanded immunization program by the third quarter of 2023 for Nigerian girls aged nine to fourteen years.

The expert who was represented by Dr Medinat Olaosebikan, of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency added that Kwara will be in the second phase of the implementation of HPV vaccines, by 2024 which is going to be free.

Advertisement

According to him, the HPV vaccines prevent infection by certain types of human papillomavirus.

He warned that HPV infection causes cells to undergo changes and if not treated these cells can, over time become cancer cells.

Oguntoye emphasised the importance of vaccination of adolescent girls with HPV vaccines before the onset of sexual activity, adding that it is the most effective long-term intervention for reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer.

Advertisement

He lamented that, one woman died of cancer every two minutes and that most women tend to present the disease late.

He recommended individuals to go to the hospital for appropriate screening in order to discover the sickness early.

Speaking during the event, Dr Saudat Abdulbaqi, a Lecturer at the University of Ilorin’s Department of Mass Communication, counseled schoolgirls to utilize information and communication technology wisely.

Advertisement

She was lecturing on “Empowering the Ummah with Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) Knowledge.”

Abdulbaqi who was represented by Malam Balarabe Ayuba, Lecturer at Department of Mass Communication of the Kwara State Polytechnics warned the school girls against using social media to perpetrate scamming and misconduct attitude in the society.

Advertisement

According to her, the ICT can be a tool and platforms for promotion of gender equality, positive content and employment.

Hajia Ni’mat Labaika, the Kwara State Amirah of FOMWAN, noted earlier in her welcome address that the Youth Camp will focus on the Annual Education Summit conducted in Bauchi State, while the second portion will center on the Zonal Youth Camp held in Oyo State.

She emphasized the importance of utilizing the diversity of ICT to engage and empower both young and adult Muslims.

Advertisement

According to her, digital skills are critical to professional success in this day and age, emphasizing that it is an essential for Muslims, particularly youths, to have the necessary skills in ICT, since many jobs now require it.