The national primary health care development agency is seeking the support of religious leaders as it gears up to introduce the HPV vaccine to the vaccination schedule beginning by the 25th of September.

This new additional vaccine is expected to prevent cervical cancer and will be given to girls between the ages of nine and fifteen.

Cancer of the cervix, commonly known as cervical cancer, is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.

It is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in women in 36 countries including Nigeria.

An estimated thirty-six million women aged 15 years and over are at risk of developing cervical cancer in Nigeria.

The prevention of the human papilloma cancer causing virus has now become extremely important for the nation as women and girls remain affected.

This drive is starting through the primary health care initiative through the HPV vaccination in order to reduce this burden.

At this bi – annual review meeting with religious leaders, the agency is appealing for support to address the bottlenecks of innovation and tradition that limit vaccination uptake.

The world health organisation estimates that vaccination against cervical cancer will avert 71,000 deaths among Nigerian women, yearly.

The religious leaders admit that their support will be the driving force to get their followers vaccinated and are willing to get this done.

The meeting is expected to also identify effective strategies that will align with religious teachings and values ahead of the phase by phase roll out of the HPV vaccination campaign starting later in September.