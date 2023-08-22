The Nasarawa State Government has commenced sensitizing its residents on the need for young girls to get vaccinated in order eradicate Human Papilloma Virus in the state.

This is further to plans by the Federal Government to commence the vaccination of young girls between the ages of nine to fourteen years against the infection.

The Human Papilloma Virus is a sexually transmitted infection which is a major cause of cervical cancer among women in the country.

Statistics shows that every year, about 12,000 women are diagonised with cervical cancer and 8000 of this women die as result of complications from this disease.

To tackle this head on, the Federal Government approved the commencement of the first batch of vaccinations against the virus in 16 states and this includes Nasarawa.

It is in furtherance to this that, the Nasarawa State Government is organizing this sensitization workshop for representatives of the Nigerian Medical Association, Nigerian Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Journalists, religious associations among others.

This is geared towards enlightening them on the essence of the vaccination and stepping it down to residents of the state.

Participants at the workshop are committed to stepping down this information to all nooks and crannies of the state.

The vaccination will help to eradicate cervical cancer and reduce mortality rate among women in the state.