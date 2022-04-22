Emir of Ilorin urges Umrah Pilgrims to pray for Nigeria

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, on Friday urged pilgrims of lesser hajj (Umrah) to pray fervently for the nation’s peace, unity and tranquility.

He urged them to use the occasion of the last 10 days of the glorious month of Ramadan to seek for more forgiveness from Allah during their search for the sacred night of Laila-tul-Qodr while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and pray for global peace and harmony.

The Emir stated this in his message marking his 82nd birthday issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona. Alhaji Sulu-Gambari thank Allah for His numerous blessings on the people of Ilorin Emirate, the people of Kwara State and Nigerians at large.

According to the Emir, “I want to use this moment to thank Almighty Allah and to also urge our pilgrims to lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria and challenges such as insecurity that is posing threat on our wellbeing.

“I also enjoin pilgrims from Ilorin Emirate and beyond to be good ambassadors of our dear country by conducting themselves in the most peaceful manner throughout their stay in the Holy cities of Medinna and Makkah in order to get the maximum rewards for their spiritual engagements.”

The Emir however thanked sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate, government and good people of Kwara State for their continuous prayers and support since his ascension to the throne as the 11th Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

He therefore prayed Allah to grant them a successful Umrah and journey mercies back to their respective homes after the spiritual exercise.