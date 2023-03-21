The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 38 out of the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly at the Saturday’s state assembly elections in the state.

Mrs Adenike Tadese, INEC’s Head of Department Voter Education and Publicity, said this in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

It said that the Labour Party clinched the last two seats of the 40-member Lagos Assembly.

According to the statement, APC’s Mudashiru Obasa and Jubreel Abdulkareem won Agege Constituency I and II seats, while APC’s Lukman Olumoh and Akanbi Oluwa clinched Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Jimoh Orelope and Kehinde Joseph won Alimosho Constituency I and II seats respectively, while APC’s Mojisola Meranda and Aina Lawal won Apapa Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Solomon Bonus and Setonji David won Babagry Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Abiodun Tobun and Sylester Ogunkelu won Epe Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Noheem Adams and Gbolahan Yishawu won Eti-Osa Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Fatai Oluwa and Oladele Ajayi won Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Temitope Adedeji and Emmanuel Olotu clinched Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Adeseyi Lawal and Adedamola Kasunmu won Ikeja Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Gbolahan Ogunleye and Moshood Aro won Ikorodu Constituency I and II seats respectively, while APC’s Ganiyu Sanni and Obafemi Saheed clinched Kosofe Constituency I and II seats, respectively.

APC’s Olusola Elliot and Mosunmola Sangodara won Surulere Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Abiodun Orekoya and Samuel Apata clinched Somolu Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Oladipo Ajomale and Stephen Ogundipe clinched Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Olusegun Ege and Suraju Tijani won Ojo Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Nureni Akinsanya and Olayinka Kazeem won Mushin Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Owolabi Ajani and Rasheed Shabi clinched Lagos Mainland Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Olumegbon Lawal and Olanrewaju Afinni won Lagos Island Constituency I and II seats respectively, while LP’s Foluke Osafile and Tunde Fashina clinched Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I and II seats respectively.

Nigerians have shown capability to decide their destiny – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says, Nigerians have proved to be capable of deciding who leads them without anyone telling them what to do given the chance of a free and fair election as well as non-interference as was witnessed on February 25th and March 18th elections.

President Buhari commended the remarkable passion towards democracy exhibited by Nigerians through the choices they made in the Presidential, National Assembly and the subsequent Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, he said Nigeria’s democracy has truly matured.

President Buhari was speaking at a farewell meeting with the outgoing United States Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard at the State House in Abuja, he insists that he was completely satisfied with his own role in the election process by staying above it, without meddlesomeness or any form of interference.

The President commended the outgoing Ambassador for the enormous achievements recorded in Nigeria-US relations in the three-and-half years she had been here.

In her response, the American Ambassador said she was happy with the progress made in Nigeria-US relations, specifically citing the recent institution of a five-year visa regime between the two countries; active collaboration in security and the supply of military hardware including war planes and the soon-to-come fighter helicopters; and also cooperation in the health sector to fight HIV and Covid response, giving assurances that US will continue to assist in the strengthening of Nigeria’s health sector.

Senate President congratulates Yobe Governor, Buni, over re-election

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says the re-election of Governor Mai Mala Buni for a second term is not unconnected to the dividends of democracy the people of Yobe state enjoyed in his first four years.



Senator Lawan made this known to Journalists after a congratulatory visit to the Governor elect, at the Government House in Damaturu.

On Saturday, 18th of March, electorate came out to vote for their preferred governorship candidates.

After the voting process ended, a winner was announced by INEC.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, was declared winner of the 2023 Governorship election by the Independent National electoral commission. INEC.

His electoral Victory made many APC supporters to take to the street for celebration.

Supporters, stakeholders and bigwig politicians, such as the president of the Senate paid visit to the re-elected Yobe Governor to congratulate him over his Victory.

Governor Buni thanked the people of Yobe state for giving him the opportunity to serve them for the second term.

Governor Buni defeated his major contender with a total 317,113 votes, while Sheriff Abdullahi of the PDP polled 104,259 votes.

POLIC ARREST 26 IN BENUE FOR ELECTION VIOLENCE

Benue State Police Command said it has arrested 26 electoral offenders for various crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The Commissioner stated that despite series of engagements and warnings to members of the public on the dangers of electoral offences, some recalcitrant persons still engaged in violence during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections held on 18th of March, this year.

He said Twenty six (26) suspects were arrested across the state for various offences including political thuggery, illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters.

He said exhibits recovered from them include; three locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives and wraps of weed suspected to be indian hemp.

While condemning these acts, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State CP. Wale Abass ordered detailed investigation into the cases and promised to deal with suspects in accordance with the laws.

The commissioner enjoined the good people of Benue State to go about their normal activities and be assured that the command is committed to protection of lives and property during and after elections.

He also noted that the command has special deployments for post election security management.

ZAMFARA STATE GOVERNMENT IMPOSES DUSK TO DAWN CURFEW

Zamfara State Government has imposed a statewide curfew from eight o’clock in the evening to 6 o’clock in the morning.

The Government says the decision becomes necessary considering the level of destruction and vandalisation of public and private properties by some unscrupulous elements in the name of Celebrating the Victory of the Governor Elect, Dr. Dauda Lawal at the just Concluded Governorship election

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara says, the curfew is indefinite until normalcy is restored across the Fourteen Local Government areas of the state

The Zamfara Government also condemned in totality the unholy act and vow to deal with perpetrators

Security agencies according to the press statement are directed to ensure full compliance and deal with anyone who violated the order.

This Development is coming a few hours after the Zamfara Governor -elect, Dauda Lawal called on citizens to avoid destruction and vandalisation of public properties in the name of Celebrating his Victory.

