The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared The All Progressives Congress candidate Shittu Ibrahim, as the winner of the State House of Assembly re-run election for Saki West State Constituency in Oyo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the poll at the INEC Collation Centre in Saki West Local Government Area.

The Returning Officer for Saki West State Constituency, Olusola Oyewo, announced the results after Ibrahim scored 13,850 votes to beat his closest opponent, Julius Okedoyin of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 13,670 votes.

Recall that it was earlier widely reported that the Court of Appeal had sacked Ibrahim, who was declared winner of the election held on 18 March 2023.

The exercise was held in polling units at Odo Osun PU 007 Odo Osun area with 750 registered voters and 019 Ogbalanja area with 554 registered voters.