Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the presidential run-off and has been re-elected as Turkish president, according to the head of Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).

YSK Chairman Ahmet Yener officially announced the election results, stating that Erdogan was elected as the new president with 52.14% of the votes.

“Even if all of the results that have not been entered into the system yet go to a presidential candidate, the results will not change.”

With 99.43% of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan’s rival Kilicdaroglu received 47.86% of the votes, Yener added.

Taking a closer look at the unofficial results, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has managed to score a very similar percentage of votes in Sunday’s election compared to the 2018 presidential polls.

Anadolu Agency has Erdogan winning 52.2 percent of the vote, despite a painful cost-of-living crisis in the country and twin earthquakes that killed tens of thousands of people in February.

The opposition had believed that the problems Erdogan faced would be enough to finally unseat him, but that was not to be.

Erdogan received 52.6 of the votes in the June 2018 presidential election, competing against five other candidates on the ballot paper.

The opposition can point to the fact that they took Erdogan to a second round this time, unlike in 2018.

Turkey’s opposition nationalist IYI Party leader Meral Aksener has congratulated Erdogan for his victory in the run-off presidential vote, while saying she would continue on her path in the opposition.

The first major opposition figure to declare Erdogan the winner of the election, Aksener said the results showed that there was a big lesson Erdogan needed to learn, and added that she hoped Erdogan would act as the president of all Turks.