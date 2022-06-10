Father Alia Wins Benue Apc Governorship Re-run Primary Election

Rev. Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has won the Governorship primary election rerun conducted by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 12 Local Government Areas and 3 council wards in Buruku Local Government in Benue State.

Announcing the results at the APC State secretariat in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Chairman of the rerun committee, Joel Omajali, said a total number of 366,546 voters were registered, 292,930 accredited, a total of 270,353 votes were validly cast

while Fr Alia polled 195,314 votes to come out victorious.

Other governorship aspirants in the race include; Terhemba Shija, Terlumun Ikya, Bernard Yisa, Mathias Byuan, Sam Ode, Godwin Ityoachimin, Barnabas Gemade, Michael Aondoakaa, Terwase Orbunde and Steven lawani.

The rerun was conducted in Ogbadibo, Ushongo, Konshisha, Oju, Apa, Kwande, Agatu, Ohimini, Ado, Obi, Okpokwu and Apa Local Government Areas.

Secretary of the Committee, Emma Maji, described the Rerun election as free, fair and credible.

Shortly after the declaration of results, State Deputy Chairman of the party, Stephen Tsav on behalf of the State Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, presided over the congress that affirmed the outcome of the rerun gubernatorial primary election.

The Benue APC had conducted its Governorship primary election on the 27th of May, 2022 with Alia as the winner. But some aspirants including Barnabas Gemade, Mike Aondoakaa, Mathias Byuan, Stephen Lawani and Terhemba Shija wrote a petition to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, calling for cancellation of the election citing various electoral malpractices.

Consequently, the NWC ordered for a rerun in 12 local governments which was accordingly held on the 8th and 9th of June, 2022 and Fr. Hyacinth Alia maintained his landslide victory.

With his emergence he will now fly the APC Flag in the governorship election in Benue State in 2023 as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had announced 9th of June as the last day for the conduct of Primary Elections by all parties in its timetable for the election.