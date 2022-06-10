INEC declares end to nomination of candidates for 2023 Elections in Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared that all primaries into the nomination of candidates by political parties in Oyo state for the 2023 General Elections has ended.

The Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner Mutiu Agboke who disclosed this through a press release stated that as from Friday 10th June 2022 all political parties are required to submit their candidates list for National Elections on or before 17th of June.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner added that the list of candidates of the state election shall be uploaded between first and fifteenth of July.

He added that all political parties are also required to upload the details of their candidates for each constituency to the INEC Nomination Portal as it would be shut down on the 17th of June.

Agboke emphasised that only the names of the candidate that emerged from the democratic primaries as provided by the constitution will be submitted to the commission.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had made public the timetable leading to the conduct of the 2023 General Elections across the country over a year ago with clear timelines for the conduct of party primaries including the dates of each of the Elective positions to be conducted.

The party had after a meeting with the Inter Party Advisoy Council, IPAC, Comprising all the Political parties in the country agreed on an extension by 7 days of the initial dealine in the conduct of primaries by Political parties.

The Commission had while disclosing the extension said it was the only window within its timetable where it will not be engaged in any activity within the publicised elections timetable.

The extension had enabled the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, to postpone its Special National Convention and Presidential Primary which led to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the its Presidential candidate.

Other parties like the African Democratic Congress, the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Africa Action Congress and Others have also taken advantage of the extension top conduct Presidential Primaries.