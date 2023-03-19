The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the majority of the seats in the Ondo state house of assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of the state assembly elections on Sunday.

The APC won 22 of the 26 constituencies, while the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) won the remaining four seats.

Ondo is one of the eight states where governorship election did not hold on Saturday. Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, is expected to complete his second term in office in 2024.

The state assembly elections took place across 3,933 polling units and 203 wards.

Four incumbent members lost their re-election bids. The lawmakers are PDP’s Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West), African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2), APC’s Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko Northwest 2) and Toluwani Borokini of the APC (Akure South 1).