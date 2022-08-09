Why Ondo Assembly declared seats of two lawmakers vacant

Ondo State House of Assembly has declared the seats of two lawmakers vacant over alleged anti party activities.

The lawmakers are Favour Towomewo representing Ilaje constituency II and a lawmaker representing Ese Odo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo.

This is sequel to letters from the ward level of the two lawmakers addressed to the Chairman, All Progressives Congress and subsequently sent to the House.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun who read the letter through the clerk of the House, Mr Taye Benjamin thereby declared their seats vacant and ordered that a letter be forwarded to the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC

Meanwhile, the action of the House on Tuesday is coming against the ruling of an Akure court, which was delivered in August 2020, barring the lawmakers from suspending the lawmakers.

The lawmakers were among the group of lawmakers led by the former deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, who worked against the impeachment of the former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, after he defected from the APC to the Zenith Labour Party to contest the last governorship election.

The lawmakers had been isolated by the leadership of the House, as they battled to survive the onslaught against them over their activities preceding the governorship election.

They were suspended by the House for alleged anti-party activities but had sought the protection of the courts.