Ondo Assembly Declares Seats of Two Lawmakers Vacant

Ondo state house of assembly has declared the seats of two lawmakers vacant over alleged anti party activities.

The lawmakers are Favour Towomewo representing Ilaje constituency II and a lawmaker representing ESE odo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo.

This is sequel to letters from the ward level of the two lawmakers addressed to the Chairman, All Progressives Congress and subsequently sent to the House.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun who read the letter through the clerk of the House, Mr Taye Benjamin thereby declared their seats vacant and ordered that a letter be forwarded to the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

