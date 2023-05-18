As the battle for the top seats in the 10th National Assembly gets more intense and with the recent withdrawal of some aspirants, the APC is still in talks and making consultations among party ranks.

The nation waits with great anticipation and amidst the political horse trading, calculations, schemes and the jostle for the various leadership positions of the yet to be inaugurated 10th National Assembly.

Since the All Progressives Congress made its zoning in a consensus list known, some members have disagreed with the arrangement.

Advertisement

A Chieftain of the party Olujonwo Obasanjo says the party is supreme and as such all aggrieved members should align with the party’s

decision.

Others have made a case for their region especially the north central who have become very vocal on its position since the zoning list came out.

The caliber of those angling for the positions is already public knowledge and their top-notch political pedigree experience and

personal credentials will come into close focus.

For Sani Jaji who is also in the race, he believes he has a viable and robust representation that will aid the activities of the executives if elected.

With the above anticipated scenario, not only the APC but every Nigerian expect to see a viable and robust representation exhibited by

their representatives at all quarters and in effect the performances of the representatives will definitely be called to question on June 13th.