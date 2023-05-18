The commissioner of Police, Lagos command, Idowu Owohunwa has condemned in strong terms the overzealousness of a police officer who was seen brutalising a young bike rider in Lagos.

The commissioner who led his team to the Okooba Abattoir area in the Agege, sympathised with the wounded biker rider and the leadership of the market.

CP Owohunwa promised to meet with all interested parties and ensure all is resolved.

He said while enforcing the traffic laws, officers must do that within the provisions of the law